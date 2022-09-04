MOSES LAKE, Wash. - All lanes of eastbound I-90 near Moses Lake were reopened Sunday afternoon after a deadly crash closed the road overnight, according to the Washington State Patrol (WSP).
Two men died in the crash, after the driver of a pickup truck drifted into the wrong lane and was hit dead-on by a semitruck. The driver of the pickup truck and the driver of the semitruck both died. Lanes remained closed overnight as officials with WSP investigated.
Last Updated Sept. 4, 2022
Washington State Patrol (WSP) reported a deadly collision on the I-90 is blocking eastbound lanes while investigation gets underway, roughly 11 miles east of Moses Lake.
The collision happened one mile west of the Adams County line near mile post 190. According to WSP Trooper Jeremey Weber, traffic will be diverted off exit 183 Q Road S. Frontage Road.
No further details are available at this time. KHQ will update as more information becomes available.