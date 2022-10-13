LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. - All lanes have reopened on I-90 near Liberty Lake after a motorcycle crash into the median closed one lane in each direction.
Washington State Patrol states the rider was transported to hospital to receive treatment for injuries.
Roadway is clear. Rider transported for injuries. Final update. RS— District 4 PIO (@wspd4pio) October 14, 2022
Last updated on Oct. 13 at 5:30 p.m.
A motorcycle crash on westbound I-90 has closed one eastbound and one westbound lane as emergency crews tend to scene.
The crash is in the center median, with first responders on both sides of the freeway. Commuters should expect delays and be careful of personnel on scene.