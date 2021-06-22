UPDATE: JUNE 22 AT 3:45 P.M.
The rider of the motorcycle has succumbed to his injuries after colliding head on with a Subaru.
Reports from Spokane Valley police said the motorcyclist was traveling west on E. Sprague when the Subaru crossed over the center line, crashing head on with the motorcycle.
Spokane Valley deputies arrived on the scene quickly, where onlookers were attempting to administer aid.
The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital for life-saving care but succumbed to his injuries.
The investigation is still active. Spokane Valley deputies ask anyone with additional information to come forward.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley police are investigating a crash between a car and motorcycle on Sprague between University Road and Bowish Road.
All westbound lanes of Sprague are currently closed for the investigation.
Police said one of the people involved have life-threatening injuries.
SPD asks drivers to avoid the area.