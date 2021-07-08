UPDATE:
The collision has been cleared.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
SPOKANE, Wash. - A multi-car collision on I-90 eastbound has closed down the far left lane.
Emergency crews are on the scene.
Traffic is backed up to S. Inland Empire Way.
UPDATE:
The collision has been cleared.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
SPOKANE, Wash. - A multi-car collision on I-90 eastbound has closed down the far left lane.
Emergency crews are on the scene.
Traffic is backed up to S. Inland Empire Way.
Currently in Spokane
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.