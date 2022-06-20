MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. - A multivehicle rollover accident on eastbound I-90 this afternoon caused significant traffic backup. Luckily, Washington State Patrol stated those involved suffered only minor injuries.
Traffic Alert I-90 Eastbound mile post 272 three car minor injury collision. pic.twitter.com/zD33cfmsf7— District 4 PIO (@wspd4pio) June 20, 2022
The accident occurred just before 4:30 p.m. near mile marker 272 outside of Medical Lake. One vehicle rolled onto its roof, but the occupants did not suffer major injury. Road crews were able to unblock and clear the road within an hour.
