SPOKANE, Wash. - Multiple vehicles are involved in a collision on the North Spokane Corridor has blocked the right northbound lane on the Wandermere bridge.
Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) states there is no estimated time reopening, however crews are working to clear the way quickly. Drivers are advised to expect delays through the area and be cautious.
The cause and extent of injuries has not been released at this time.
Bridges and overpasses turn icy sooner than standard roads, and drivers should be careful even when temperatures are above freezing. How Stuff Works explains this happens for two reasons:
- Freezing wind strikes the bridge on all sides and have no way of trapping heat like surface roads do.
- Most bridges are constructed from steel and concrete, two good heat conductors, meaning any heat the bridge has moves to the surface easier, where it is lost to the air around it.
Because of this, it is crucial drivers use caution, even if the roads seem clear, especially on bridges.
Washington State Patrol (WSP) told KHQ they have responded to 46 collisions in Spokane County, 61 in District 4 as a whole, since midnight today. WSP only handles state routes, highways, and other state-owned roadways, so this number does not account for city streets.