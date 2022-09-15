SPOKANE, Wash. - A rescue team responded to a single-car crash on east Bigelow Gulch Rd. and north Palmer Rd. on Thursday afternoon. The cause is unknown, but the vehicle ended up in the field beside the roadway, and at least one person was injured.
A full extrication was performed for one person trapped in the vehicle, who was then transported to hospital.
Information is limited at this time, and the cause of the crash and number of people involved has not been released at this time.
Anyone planning on driving through the area should plan an alternate route or expect significant delays.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates!