SPOKANE, Wash. - Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) says the block on 16th Ave. at US-195 caused by a stuck vehicle has been cleared. The roadway is back open!
Last updated on Oct. 10 at 3:30 p.m.
WSDOT warns drivers that 16th Ave. is blocked at US-185 due to a stuck vehicle under Fish Lake Trail Bridge.
The alert was issued at 1:55 p.m. on Monday, with no estimated time for reopening. WSDOT advises drivers will need to use alternative routes.
CLARIFICATION: US 195 is NOT blocked, W 16th Avenue is at 195. https://t.co/AsCO1HugTM— WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) October 10, 2022