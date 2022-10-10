Truck stuck

SPOKANE, Wash. - Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) says the block on 16th Ave. at US-195 caused by a stuck vehicle has been cleared. The roadway is back open!

Last updated on Oct. 10 at 3:30 p.m.

WSDOT warns drivers that 16th Ave. is blocked at US-185 due to a stuck vehicle under Fish Lake Trail Bridge. 

The alert was issued at 1:55 p.m. on Monday, with no estimated time for reopening. WSDOT advises drivers will need to use alternative routes. 

