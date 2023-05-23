SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A multi-vehicle crash on westbound I-90 and Evergreen, the second major collision on the freeway Tuesday morning, was cleared. Washington State Department of Transportation confirmed the roadway was fully reopened.
Updated: May 23 at 1 p.m.
A second multi-vehicle crash blocked two lanes of traffic on westbound I-90 near Evergreen on Tuesday morning, causing further congestion on the freeway.
Earlier in the morning, a major accident near Havana fully blocked westbound traffic, with backup extending for miles out past Argonne at one point. Washington State Department of Transportation warned the area would be blocked for some time.
While crews worked to clear the scene near Freya, a second crash was reported in Spokane Valley, west of Evergreen. It is unknown at this time if there were any injuries or what caused the crash.
Traffic is still slowly moving by the scene, though drivers should expect delays and be mindful of crews on scene.
UPDATE: Two right lanes of westbound I-90 are currently blocked due to the collision near Pines Road/SR 27 interchange. Expect delays through the area. https://t.co/NeBL32xZLy— WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) May 23, 2023