UPDATE: MAY 26 AT 6:20 P.M.
Crews are working to empty the contents of the semi's trailer in an effort to get it flipped back onto its wheels.
Washington State Patrol said it could be hours before the crash is cleared. Travelers should find alternate routes and expect added travel-time.
Reports from the scene say the driver sustained only minor injuries when the truck flipped. Patrols said he was taking the turn too fast.
UPDATE: MAY 26 AT 5:00 P.M.
The semi-truck was carrying cedar bark chips when it rolled.
WSDOT says the off-ramp will be closed until further notice.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
SPOKANE, Wash. - A semi-truck traveling on the westbound I-90 off-ramp to southbound US 195 has tipped over, closing the ramp.
Fire and medical crews are on the scene. No word yet on injuries.
WSDOT asks drivers to find alternate routes if traveling west on I-90 to southbound US 195.