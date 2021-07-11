SPOKANE, Wash. - A crash involving a semi-truck is blocking three lanes of I-90 westbound near the Arthur St. exit.
Traffic is backed up to Altamont St.
In combination with another crash near the Maple St. exit, I-90 WB is seeing serious delays.
SPOKANE, Wash. - A crash involving a semi-truck is blocking three lanes of I-90 westbound near the Arthur St. exit.
Traffic is backed up to Altamont St.
In combination with another crash near the Maple St. exit, I-90 WB is seeing serious delays.
Currently in Spokane
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.