COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - A three-month closure is set to begin next week for the I-90 westbound Sherman Ave. on-ramp in Coeur d'Alene.
According to the Idaho Transportation Department, the ramp at Sherman Ave. to head westbound on I-90 will close on Monday, July 13, allowing crews to replace the westbound bridge over Pennsylvania Ave. The closure expects to last three months.
“We have finished the other bridge for eastbound travelers, and now it’s time to switch,” project manager Shannon Stein said. “After looking at the angles needed to merge traffic from the Sherman on-ramp and bring them over to the other side, we decided it was safest to close it.”
Drivers looking to access westbound I-90 will be detoured to 15th St. A detour for the closure of Pennsylvania Ave. sending drivers to Elm St. to cross underneath the freeway will remain in place.
Two lanes of traffic on I-90 will be shifted from the westbound lanes to the eastbound lanes and the newly-finished bridge. That shift will occur in stages on Friday morning and Monday morning.
For more info on the I-90 Pennsylvania Ave. bridge projects, follow this link: https://itdprojects.org/projects/i90pennsylvania/
