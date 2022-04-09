CASCADES, Wash. - Westbound traffic through Snoqualmie Pass remains closed for the time being, and Stevens Pass has now also closed westbound lanes due to multiple collisions and spinouts.
Currently, neither Pass has an ETA for reopening, though Snoqualmie hopes to have one set by 8 p.m. tonight. WSDOT asks for patience while crews work to evaluate conditions, remove wreckage, and clear the roadways, stating, "It’s really hard for crews working to clear crashes to determine ETAs in these conditions. People also see ETAs as guarantees and they aren’t."
People travelling across state should be vigilant and take it slow in this weather. Snoqualmie Pass requires chains, while Stevens requires traction tires at this time. Oversize loads are prohibited on both routes. You can check Pass conditions and restrictions on the WSDOT website!
Last updated on April 9 at 7:00 p.m.
After closing in both directions just after 4 p.m. today due to multiple collisions, eastbound travel has reopened over Snoqualmie pass. Traction tires are advised, and oversize vehicles are prohibited.
Westbound lanes remain closed at milepost 106 near Ellensburg as road crews work to clear collisions.
You can check travel conditions for the Pass on the WSDOT website!
Previous Coverage:
Despite only occasional snow and slush this morning, snow started to fall in earnest on Snoqualmie Pass around 1:30 p.m. today. Now, the pass is closed in both directions due to multiple collisions.
The eastbound lanes are closed at mile marker 34 near North Bend, and westbound travel is closed at mile marker 106 near Ellensburg.
At this time, there are no estimates for reopening.