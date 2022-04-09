SNOQUALMIE, Wash. - After closing in both directions just after 4 p.m. today due to multiple collisions, eastbound travel has reopened over Snoqualmie pass. Traction tires are advised, and oversize vehicles are prohibited.
Westbound lanes remain closed at milepost 106 near Ellensburg as road crews work to clear collisions.
Last updated on April 9 at 5:15 p.m.
Despite only occasional snow and slush this morning, snow started to fall in earnest on Snoqualmie Pass around 1:30 p.m. today. Now, the pass is closed in both directions due to multiple collisions.
The eastbound lanes are closed at mile marker 34 near North Bend, and westbound travel is closed at mile marker 106 near Ellensburg.
At this time, there are no estimates for reopening.