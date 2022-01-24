SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Transit Authority (STA) announced today a reduction to Service Level 3 due to a high number of coach operator absences.
Between Wednesday, Jan 26 and Friday, Jan. 28, peak-hour express services will be suspended, excepting routes serving EWU/Cheney. Isolated trip cancellations on other routes may also occur, so transit riders are encouraged to check for impacted services before departing on trips at the STA temporary service page.
STA's Emergency Response Plan includes 5 levels of service:
- Level 1 Service: Regular Service
- Level 2 Service: Non-School Day Service (EWU/CCS)
- Level 3 Service: No Peak-Hour Express Service
- Level 4 Service: Saturday Service
- Level 5 Service: Enhanced Sunday/Holiday Service
“We have worked hard to maintain regular service levels throughout most of the pandemic, however, current staffing resources require this adjustment to Service Level 3,” said E. Susan Meyer, STA’s Chief Executive Officer. “We will continue to monitor the situation and adjust as needed according to our emergency response plan. We apologize to our customers for this inconvenience.”
Express routes that will be impacted include:
- Route 124 – North Express
- Route 144 – South Express
- Route 172 – Liberty Lake Express
- Route 173 – Valley Transit Center Express
- Route 190 – Valley Express
- Route 67 – Swoop Loop (Cheney)
Service Level 1 will resume Saturday and Sunday. If any service changes are required the following week, they will be announced by 5 p.m. on Sunday.