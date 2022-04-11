SPOKANE, Wash. - The bulk of the debris near Jefferson on I-90 has been moved to the shoulder for the time being, and traffic is beginning to even out again.
There is still mild congestion, and drivers should be alert passing the area.
Last Updated at 4:50 p.m.
Eastbound lanes one the I-90 near Jefferson are currently experiencing congestion, with what looks to be some carpet and debris fallen into two lanes of traffic. Traffic is backed up as far as the Maple St. on-ramp.
Commuters should consider a detour at the moment and drive cautiously until crews can clear the roadway.