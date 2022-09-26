SPOKANE, Wash. - A multivehicle accident on eastbound I-90 near the Division St. exit closed three lanes of traffic Monday afternoon, creating significant delay.

The accident was reported at 4 p.m. near mile marker 281. Investigation is on-going, and the cause and severity of the crash has not been determined.

All three lanes were reported to be open just before 5:30 p.m., although the exit ramp remains closed. Traffic is still heavily congested, with backup as far as Geiger Blvd. near the Spokane International Airport. Divers should be aware and prepared for significant delay and should consider a detour if possible.

A second multivehicle accident was reported at 5:15 p.m. near south Geiger Blvd. and US-2, blocking the left lane of traffic. No ETA for reopening has been posted.

There's been another multi vehicle collision. This one on US 2 eastbound at Geiger Blvd. The left lane is currently blocked. Let's all drive safe folks. pic.twitter.com/uvyC9EeTfm — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) September 27, 2022

Last updated: Sept. 26 at 5:30 p.m.

