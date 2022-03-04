SPOKANE, Wash. - The partially blocking collision between a motorbike and vehicle near Thor on the eastbound I-90 has been cleared. Washington State Patrol has confirmed the injuries sustained were luckily not life-threatening.
Non life threatening injuries to the rider. Roadway is clear— District 4 PIO (@wspd4pio) March 5, 2022
Traffic was backed up to Latah Crk. and is still travelling slowly, but it is beginning to move again.
Last Updated on March 4, 2022 at 5 p.m.
A partially blocking collision near Thor and Freya on the I-90 has caused significant backup for eastbound traffic. Washington State Patrol has stated one of the vehicles involved was a motorbike.
Troopers at the scene of a motorcycle vs. vehicle injury collision on eastbound I-90 near Thor. Left lane is blocked use caution. #drivesafe #moveover pic.twitter.com/pAC9psiKWG— District 4 PIO (@wspd4pio) March 5, 2022
Traffic on 3rd Ave., which runs parallel to the I-90, is also backed up significantly. Commuters may want to avoid the area and consider alternative routes at this time.
The extent of damage and injuries is unknown.
A vehicle fire on the eastbound offramp near Geiger Field also caused some congestion, though traffic appears to be moving through the area unimpeded again.
This is a developing situation. Check back for updates!