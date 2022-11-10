SPOKANE, Wash. - The eastbound I-90 has been backed up significantly due to a number of accidents that began around 3:30 p.m.
The first incident was reported at the Freya St. Exit on the righthand shoulder.
A rollover accident soon after blocked the leftmost lane near the Freya St. Exit.
An accident around 4:30 p.m. was reported on the eastbound shoulder at the Freya St. Exit.
Roughly a half-hour later, another accident was reported to be blocking the rightmost lane of eastbound I-90 at the Freya St. Exit. Traffic was observed to be backed up to the Garden Springs Exit at this time.
Around 5:20 p.m., an accident at the onramp to the eastbound I-90 from US-2 near Garden Springs was reported. Traffic is now backed up along the US-2 beyond Hayford Rd. Traffic on the I-90 remains delayed, though it has begun to move slowly.
The causes of these crashes have not been determined at this time.
It's important to be aware of crews on the roadway as they work to clear the multiple scenes. Drivers should also consider a detour off the interstate and highway at this time. Those driving by the scenes should avoid rubbernecking, both to help improve the flow of traffic and to avoid further collisions.
Minutes after a collision on eastbound I-90 that was delaying traffic was announced as cleared, another accident occurred just under the Freya St. bridge.
The details are still unknown, but one car was rolled onto its hood, temporarily blocking the leftmost lane. Crews were able to move the wreckage to the right shoulder, closing one right lane for the time being.
Multiple smaller incidents along the I-90 have added to congestion, with traffic backed up beyond Garden Springs. Westbound traffic is seeing some delay as drivers move by the scene.
The details of the crash are unknown, but one car is rolled onto the hood, and one left lane is blocked. Traffic is congested in both directions, especially eastbound traffic, which is backed up as far back as Exit 277.
Commuters should consider a detail while first responders attend the scene. Anyone driving through should be vigilant and aware of crews on the roadway.