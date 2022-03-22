TUMWATER, Wash - The Washington Department of Transportation said US 2 in Tumwater is closed because of a rockslide.
Pictures tweeted out show a giant boulder in the road west of Leavenworth.
WSDOT said crews are closing US 2 so that crews can blast the rock and clear it.
