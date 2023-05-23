SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Westbound I-90 has reopened at Broadway after closing down Tuesday morning while crews responded to a major crash near Havana.
A rescue team responded to the scene , and multiple injuries were reported. However, Washington State Patrol confirmed none of the injuries were life-threatening.
Washington Stated Department of Transportation said that while I-90 is open again, the area remains blocked due to heavy congestion, and drivers should opt for a detour if possible.
UPDATE: Westbound I-90 is open, however ALL lanes remain blocked with traffic getting by on the shoulder. If you can avoid WB I-90 between Spokane Valley and Spokane, I would highly suggest doing so. https://t.co/A0AeCRTZbc— WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) May 23, 2023
A second crash further east on westbound I-90 near Evergreen has closed two lanes as well. First responders are working to clear the scene.
Updated: May 23 at 10:50 a.m.
A major crash involving multiple vehicles on westbound I-90 near Havana St. required a rescue crew for extrication. There are confirmed injuries, however the details are unknown at this time.
The freeway has been closed to westbound traffic beginning at Broadway Ave. Washington State Department of Transportation said the backup was at least five miles long, extending beyond Argonne Rd.
Westbound I-90 backups are approaching roughly five miles. If you can avoid westbound I-90 and use alternate routes, I would highly suggest doing so. https://t.co/A0AeCRTZbc— WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) May 23, 2023
Drivers are asked to avoid the area and plan for delays. Anyone passing by should be watching for first responders in the area.
Updated: May 23 at 9:30 a.m.
A crash on I-90 near Freya has blocked westbound traffic while rescue crews are on scene.
The details of the crash are still unknown, as are the extent of injuries for those involved.
All lanes of traffic are blocked, while drivers stuck on the freeway are currently able to pass by on the left shoulder. Anyone headed that way should consider a detour. Washington State Department of Transportation warns it will take awhile to clear the scene, and commuters should expect long delays.
Heads up to travelers on westbound I-90 near Havana and Freya/Thor Street interchange in Spokane - we've got a multi-vehicle crash blocking all lanes. Traffic is getting by in the left shoulder. Expect significant delays through the area. This will likely take a while to clear. pic.twitter.com/auFSutxWYK— WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) May 23, 2023