White Pass Reopens

From Snoqualmie Pass

CASCADES, Wash. - White Pass is officially reopened, joining Snoqualmie and Blewett as one more road available for cross-state transportation.

However, travel conditions are still not ideal, and if you can delay an travel at this time, it's recommended you do so. Shoulders and lanes are narrowed, sometimes down to just one lane, with no place to pull over or chain up if necessary. In order to help get supplies where they need to go, priority is given to trucks, and travel is slow-going. 

If you must make the drive over one of the Passes, NWS Spokane warns of freezing rain and snowfall. They have some helpful tips for travelers:

Winter Pass Travel

From NWS Spokane

Check the forecast and weather often, be sure to check conditions at the WSDOT site before you leave for updates and closures, and be prepared with an emergency kit in an easily accessible place.

