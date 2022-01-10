CASCADES, Wash. - White Pass is officially reopened, joining Snoqualmie and Blewett as one more road available for cross-state transportation.
Hey good news, US 12 White Pass is back open! It closed last Wednesday evening due to hazardous weather conditions and record breaking snowfall. Thanks for all of your patience and understanding. pic.twitter.com/Q8H5m3R6aJ— Snoqualmie Pass (@SnoqualmiePass) January 10, 2022
However, travel conditions are still not ideal, and if you can delay an travel at this time, it's recommended you do so. Shoulders and lanes are narrowed, sometimes down to just one lane, with no place to pull over or chain up if necessary. In order to help get supplies where they need to go, priority is given to trucks, and travel is slow-going.
If you must make the drive over one of the Passes, NWS Spokane warns of freezing rain and snowfall. They have some helpful tips for travelers:
Check the forecast and weather often, be sure to check conditions at the WSDOT site before you leave for updates and closures, and be prepared with an emergency kit in an easily accessible place.