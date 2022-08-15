image (4).png

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. - An accident on I-90 has caused significant delays. One westbound lane is blocked while emergency crews respond, while traffic has slowed considerably in eastbound lanes as drivers move past the crash, with backup through Flora. 

The cause of the crash has not be released, nor has the condition of those involved. 

Traffic is anticipated to be disrupted until at least 5:45 p.m. 

Drivers passing through should be aware of delays and be cautious of emergency crews responding to the scene. Be prepared and patient if passing through!

