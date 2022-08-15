...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO 11 PM PDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Afternoon temperatures in the mid 90s to around 100, with
overnight lows in the 60s. Temperatures will be cooler in the
higher elevations of northeast Washington.
* WHERE...Colfax, Chewelah, Elk, Worley, Cheney, Hayden, Republic,
Danville, Moscow, Arden, Newman Lake, Clayton, Tekoa, Uniontown,
Oakesdale, Kettle Falls, Rockford, Rosalia, Spokane, Wauconda,
Coeur d'Alene, Molson, La Crosse, Malo, Post Falls, Newport,
Davenport, Potlatch, Plummer, Curlew, Genesee, Orin, Chesaw, Deer
Park, Pullman, Colville, and Inchelium.
* WHEN...From Noon Wednesday to 11 PM PDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
sensitive to heat. Residents without air conditioners will
experience a buildup of heat within their homes during the
afternoon and evening hours.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heat may continue into the weekend. There
is a chance the advisory may later need to be extended through
Sunday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
&&