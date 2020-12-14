CHENEY, Wash - The Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said a semi truck driver stuck a plow while trying to pass on I-90 in the Cheney area Sunday night.
The semi didn't stop after the collision.
The damage to the plow is minor and no one was hurt.
WSDOT says its important to remember the person driving the plow is trying to keep the highway clear and safe and they want to go home safely at the end of their shift.
WSDOT said plow drivers will pull over to let drivers by when they safely can.
Please help them out by being patient, giving them room and letting them safely work.
