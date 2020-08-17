Update: WSDOT says delays and backups are worsening Monday afternoon on eastbound I-90.
Backups are extending up to 10 miles and adding about four hours of travel time. Crews say GPS services are directing drivers off I-90 onto back roads, but clarifies that will not get them around the delays.
Previous coverage: SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. - Transportation officials are reporting long delays for traffic on eastbound I-90 on Snoqualmie Pass due to some construction work Monday afternoon.
According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, Snoqualmie Pass is seeing about seven miles of back up with at least two hours of added travel time on eastbound I-90.
WSDOT says this delay is due to work to replace concrete panels under the Stampede Pass interchange. They advise travelers continue to go up and over the ramps at exit 62 without stopping to keep traffic moving. The ramps are being used like a through lane with a speed limit of 25 mph.
The work required eastbound lanes to be fully closed near the exit. Crews are hopeful to reopen by Friday morning.
