CASCADES, Wash. - The Washington State Department of Transportation has had their work cut out for them this last week. But progress is being made!
Snoqualmie and Blewett will open at 5 p.m. today!
Snoqualmie & Blewett passes will reopen at 5 p.m. today with a 45 mph speed limit & traction tires advised. Priority is to get freight traffic moving; recreational/general traffic should continue to delay travel. More info in our blog: https://t.co/NDnoFcLKUG— Washington State DOT (@wsdot) January 10, 2022
WSDOT captured some amazing footage of their crews working to clear the roads, and seeing how the snow towers over people really puts into perspective just how much snow they've had to tackle.
Avalanche control was also done to get rid of slides, an explosive effort (literally).
White Pass still has downed trees and boulders to excavate and will remain closed until Monday.
WSDOT crews continue to work on Stevens Pass, now predicting Wednesday as the earliest reopening date. Despite light snowfall along the Pass, efforts are underway to get the roads open and safe for travelers.
As Snoqualmie gets ready to reopen, WSDOT wants to remind drivers the speed limit is reduced to 45. There is no place to clear a crash with narrow roads and shoulders, so drivers are encouraged to be cautious and alert so they aren't stuck until crews can clear a way for them.
Once Snoqualmie opens, PLEASE don't treat it like the Indy 500. All it takes is one driver going too fast or being unprepared to crash & block the road. With narrow lanes & shoulders, there is no place to clear a crash so it would be stuck until aid arrives. pic.twitter.com/PTR0CYsg8y— Washington State DOT (@wsdot) January 10, 2022