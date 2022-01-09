CASCADES, Wash. - The Washington State Department of Transportation has had their work cut out for them this last week. But progress is being made!

Snoqualmie and Blewett will open at 5 p.m. today!

WSDOT captured some amazing footage of their crews working to clear the roads, and seeing how the snow towers over people really puts into perspective just how much snow they've had to tackle.

Courtesy of WSDOT

Avalanche control was also done to get rid of slides, an explosive effort (literally). 

Courtesy of WSDOT

White Pass still has downed trees and boulders to excavate and will remain closed until Monday.

Stevens Pass

WSDOT crews continue to work on Stevens Pass, now predicting Wednesday as the earliest reopening date. Despite light snowfall along the Pass, efforts are underway to get the roads open and safe for travelers.

As Snoqualmie gets ready to reopen, WSDOT wants to remind drivers the speed limit is reduced to 45. There is no place to clear a crash with narrow roads and shoulders, so drivers are encouraged to be cautious and alert so they aren't stuck until crews can clear a way for them.

