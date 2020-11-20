Yukon flips causing traffic on 57th Street near Hatch on Spokane's South Hill. Police said it is “the absolute worst place for traffic control.” The area is now clear.
Yukon flips causing traffic on 57th Street near Hatch on Spokane's South Hill
-
- Updated
GET A FREE HEADLINES EMAIL TWICE DAILY.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Local Weather
Currently in Spokane
Currently in Spokane
Most Popular
Articles
- Washington Emergency Management addresses panic buying at grocery stores
- Washington Food Industry Association email appears to expose upcoming COVID-19 restrictions in Washington
- Inslee to announce actions to combat COVID-19 rise in Washington Sunday morning
- Governor Inslee announces new COVID-19 restrictions for Washington
- "We're not changing anything"; Local gym vows to stay open despite restrictions
- SRHD responds to the restrictions set in place by Gov. Inslee
- "I'm very disappointed" Cathy McMorris Rodgers responds to Inslee's new restrictions
- Allegiant Air announces new routes to Spokane Airport, including $49 one way flights
- I-90 closed in both directions at I-90 and US 2 interchange just west of Spokane and Sunset Hill
- Mayor Nadine Woodward responds to new COVID restrictions
Videos
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
KHQ Breaking News Alerts
Receive breaking news emails from KHQ Local News
KHQ Daily Weather
Daily weather forecasts from the KHQ Weather Authority
KHQ Daily e-Newsletter
Get the latest news, weather, sports and information from the region's top local news source.
Video Channels
More Video From This Section
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.