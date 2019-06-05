Leslie Lowe

We've got changes on the way.  Winds will be a major concern through today, increasing clouds and showers overnight. Big temperature drop as we head into the second half of the week as we see those temperatures drop down into the 60s. We will rebound as we head into next week. Our focus, of course, is Grant County and the winds driving that smoke towards Spokane. It looks like today smoke will push down towards Walla Walla and into the basin. Several week systems Move through over the next couple of days bringing the threat of showers and temperatures down into the 60s. 

