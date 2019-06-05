We've got changes on the way. Winds will be a major concern through today, increasing clouds and showers overnight. Big temperature drop as we head into the second half of the week as we see those temperatures drop down into the 60s. We will rebound as we head into next week. Our focus, of course, is Grant County and the winds driving that smoke towards Spokane. It looks like today smoke will push down towards Walla Walla and into the basin. Several week systems Move through over the next couple of days bringing the threat of showers and temperatures down into the 60s.
Transition Day! Winds, Rain, thunderstorms and much cooler temps on the way!
Leslie Lowe
KHQ Chief Meteorologist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Local Weather
Currently in Spokane
72°F
Partly Cloudy
72°F / 53°F
12 PM
73°F
1 PM
74°F
2 PM
75°F
3 PM
75°F
4 PM
74°F
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
KHQ Breaking News Alerts
Receive breaking news emails from KHQ Local News
KHQ Daily Weather
Daily weather forecasts from the KHQ Weather Authority
KHQ Daily e-Newsletter
Get the latest news, weather, sports and information from the region's top local news source.
Most Popular
Articles
- Shooting victim dies after deadly neighbor dispute on Bigelow Gulch Rd
- Family says cows broke into their new house in Montana
- Body of missing Spokane Valley father found two years after mysterious disappearance
- UPDATE: 1 man dead, another with life-threatening injuries after neighborly dispute ends in shooting
- Spokane Police ask for public's help solving numerous open missing person cases
- Guest of CdA family accused of molesting seven-year-old girl
- THE LATEST: Grant County wildfire grows to 5,000 acres, fueled by strong winds
- Body found in Spokane River identified as Richard Coffee
- Alberta wildfires grow to over half-a-million acres
- Update: Medical examiner identifies murder-suicide suspect from Bigelow Gulch dispute
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
© Copyright 2019 KHQ, 1201 W. Sprague Avenue Spokane, WA | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
You don't have any notifications.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.