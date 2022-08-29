SPOKANE, Wash. - The shelter on Trent has been highly anticipated for the better part of a year, and it could open as soon as next week if all improvements are completed and inspected in time, thanks to $6.4 million agreement with the Guardians Foundation to operate the center, approved by the Spokane City Council on Monday night.
Now called the Trent Resource and Assistance Center, it will be the first step in a larger plan to move people out of Rights of Way and into more stable housing situations. The City submitted a plan to the Department of Commerce in July seeking to allocate $24.3 million in state funds toward creating healthier, safe environments for those currently staying at Camp Hope, identifying over 650 spaces to consider, including permanent housing options. This includes the proposed construction of 60 two-person private pods, indoor restrooms, showers, and laundry facilities.
The City has yet to receive a response to that request, but the Trent Resource and Assistance Center is on track to open in the next week.
“The center immediately gives us the ability to offer individuals a safe, heathy, and humane place to get out of the elements, eat regular meals, and connect to services and supports they need to take the next steps in their journey out of homelessness,” Mayor Nadine Woodward said.
Initial capacity is expected to be 150 individuals, with separate spaces for men, women, couples, and LGBTQ+, with the ability to add additional spaces as needed.
Showers will be available in a shower trailer on site, and portable toilets will be used to start. Beds will have space for personal storage underneath, with around 40 available at the soft opening until the others are delivered and constructed.
Private security will be employed at and around the facility. The Guardians will also conduct rounds in the surrounding neighborhood 24 hours a day and maintain a phone line dedicated to reported concerns. For the first 30 days, police will also be on site to ensure a safe environment.
“We are going to be a new neighbor and with that comes the responsibility to be a good neighbor,” Guardians Executive Director Mike Shaw said. “Communication with our neighbors will be key to that relationship and help us make needed adjustments as we go.
John Hall, the director of Spokane’s Neighborhood, Housing and Human Services division, shared further details on what the shelter hopes to provide.
Hall says five pillars are needed to provide real support and change for those coming to the shelter. These are peer support, behavioral health services, wrap around case management, supportive employment services, and housing support.
The shelter is set to open on Tuesday after Labor Day and is being called a pilot program until Dec. 2023, when funds are expected to run out. At that time, Hall says they'll look to levies or the Department of Commerce for further funding.
The Guardians and the City will jointly host an open house on Thursday, Sept. 1 from 4-6 p.m. to give neighbors a chance to tour the center and meet its staff.