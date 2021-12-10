Cassandra Gonzales' dad, Ruben, has had a change of heart over the years when it comes to animals.
"My dad growing up was not an animal person at all. We weren't allowed to have pets or puppies," Cassandra recalled. "He now has 10 puppies and they are his pride and joy. He's the little old man with a house full of puppies."
Like a lot of dads, the pet they never wanted usually becomes their best friend, but as much as Ruben loves his furry friends now, there's another friend from long ago that his daughter says he can't forget: A friend named "Merlin".
Merlin the camel.
"They had quite the bond," Cassandra said. "It was a strong relationship."
Growing up in Grandview, Washington, Cassandra remembers her dad having his heart stolen by - of all things - the neighbor's pet camel.
"They met multiple times a day," Cassandra said. "My dad went across the street to feed him. He gave him cookies and grapes and granola bars.
After years of friendship, the Gonzales family moved and when they returned a couple of years later to see Merlin again, he was gone.
"My dad was devastated," Cassandra said.
That was a little more than a decade ago. Merlin was gone, but to Ruben, not forgotten.
"For the last several years my dad has brought up Merlin."
So like any good daughter, Cassandra set out on a mission to find Merlin for her dad from her home in the Tri-Cities.
"I've been trying to find him consistently, nonstop, for the last eight months," Cassandra said. "I've looked up hashtags, called animal sanctuaries, zoos, pettings zoos."
Her only lead, she says, was an article she found more than a decade ago that seemed to point to Merlin being relocated from Grandview to the Spokane area, but she can't find that article again and as of right now, Merlin's location remains a mystery.
Cassandra says Merlin is now 27-years-old, the same age as her. According to the 2006 article in the Sunnyside Sun, he was 11-years-old at the time. Cassandra added he has a single hump, is tall and a "pretty handsome fella."
Cassandra is hoping someone in the Spokane area knows where Merlin might be today. Her goal is to find Merlin and set up a reunion with her dad for some closure to their unique friendship.
"I just really want to bring my dad some joy and put a big old smile on his face to see Merlin again," Cassandra said. "Even if Merlin didn't remember, I think my dad just knowing Merlin is okay is most important to him."
It's unknown what happened to Merlin. He would still be within the life-expectancy range for a camel. If you know where Merlin might be, please shoot us an email at q6news@khq.com and we'll forward the information to Cassandra.