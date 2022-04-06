Trip on a Tank: The center of the universe, Wallace, Idaho

WALLACE, IDAHO- Wallace Idaho is the center of the universe with a 100-plus year run as the world’s largest silver producer.
The town says because of that history it's the richest mining town still in existence.
What’s there to do in Wallace, and why is it, “Center of the Universe,”--- let's go there and find out.
In 2004 the Mayor and the city's self-proclaimed Prime Minister proclaimed Wallace the center of the universe by way of a manhole downtown.
Why?
Because you can’t prove it’s not – truly, that’s what locals say.
Outside of Johnson’s Gems in downtown Wallace, not only can you get a proclamation of your own but you can take a picture with the center of the universe!
WHAT IS THERE TO DO:
What are the biggest attractions is the mine but it’s not open until May. Which means for spring break he’s gotta find other activities! Don’t worry--- we’ve got you covered.
The mining museum is an awesome way that the city is working to protect its history, you can take your kids on an interactive tour that will make you feel like you’re in the mine and it only runs for a donation of three dollars.
The Hiawatha Trail also runs through Wallace, Idaho. It’s free activity can be done on foot in a small section or by bike.
On the more expensive side the zipline as a crowd favorite and runs from $80-$115.
FOOD:
Feeding the family on a budget can be an uphill battle. Wallace has multiple places where the kids are welcome that won’t break the bank.
Blackboard is a locally owned restaurant that serves sandwiches and in the evening transitions into an Italian restaurant. Sandwiches run for $12.
BECOME A JUNIOR PARK RANGER!
Coeur d’Alene’s Old Mission State Park hosts a free tour just outside of Wallace. The Coeur d’Alene’s Old Mission State Park spotlights the oldest building in Idaho.
