This July is on the way to becoming the hottest July on record in Spokane (by average temperature), so it would seem appropriate we see the hottest temperatures of the hottest month to wrap it all up.
Warm, southerly airflow will boost temperatures into the triple-digits both Friday and Saturday. A Heat Warning remains in place until 8PM Saturday, bringing back memories of late June.
The big difference between this heat wave and that one though? It'll be much shorter!
By Sunday, moisture will start to stream in bringing a chance for showers, and maybe a few thunderstorms, especially Sunday night into Monday. And some even better news...forecast models are showing a good chance that rain not only hits Spokane, but also falls over several of the fires still burning across the region.
Great news! Just have to get through the heat first!