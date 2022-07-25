Our forecast is calling for a prolonged heat wave bringing in very hot temperatures with many areas warming up into the upper 90s and triple digits this week. We’ll be under a heat advisory Tuesday through Friday morning due to extreme heat.
We can expect above normal daytime temperatures with warm overnight lows. Wednesday through Friday has the potential of breaking daily high temperatures. Thursday through Saturday also has the potential of breaking daily record low temperatures. There will be little to no relief overnight as the air mass remains warm.
We can expect temperatures to be at least 8-17 degrees above normal by midweek. The heat risk level on Monday will reach moderate levels, while the rest of the work week we can expect the heat risk to rise to high and very high. This poses the risk of heat related illnesses due to prolonged heat and warm overnight lows. Make sure to hydrate, use sunscreen, limit strenuous outdoor activities and never leave kids or pets unattended. Stay safe and do what you can to beat this heat!