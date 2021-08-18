The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has extended its federal mask requirement for travelers on commercial flights, buses and trains through Jan. 18.
“The purpose of TSA’s mask directive is to minimize the spread of COVID-19 on public transportation,” the agency said in a statement.
The rule in place now was set to expire in September after being extended last spring.
The Federal Aviation Administration said it has received 3,889 unruly passenger reports this year with nearly 74% of them related to violations of the mask mandate.