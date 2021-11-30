Tunnel to Towers Foundation pays home mortgage of fallen Spokane Firefighter Cody Traber

SPOKANE, Wash. - Two Washington family's mortgages are paid-in-full in the wake of losing loved ones in the line of duty.
The Tunnel to Towers Foundation paid off the mortgages for the families of Lieutenant/Paramedic Cody Traber and Firefighter/Paramedic Erik Shouse.
Cody Traber of Spokane County Fire District 9 died in the line of duty on August 27, 2021, while working a brush fire at the Wandermere Bridge.
Snohomish Fire District 7 Firefighter/Paramedic Erik Shouse died in the line of duty on April 22, 2018, from sudden cardiac arrest.
Cody Traber's wife Allisyn Traber said, “this is the only home that my children remember living in, and everything here reminds us of him. This generous gift during the Season of Hope provides us with confidence there is good in this world, we just have to look for it.”
The mortgages payments from Tunnel to Towers are part of the third annual Season of Hope campaign to celebrate the holiday season.
Tunnel to Towers' was founded after 9/11 to honor the sacrifice of FDNY Firefighter Stephen Siller. The foundation supports first responders and their families nationwide.