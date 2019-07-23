Fast fashion retailer Forever 21 is facing intense backlash on Twitter following several tweets showing Atkins diet bars being included in orders shipped to plus size customers.
Customers say they all ordered clothing from the company's plus size collection, meaning sized beyond a size 12. Many of the tweets accuse the company of "pushing diet food" or unhealthy, fat-phobic ideas on to their customers.
YES shame on me for ordering from @Forever21 but why do they have to push diet food on me?? It came with an Atkins bar?? pic.twitter.com/l8OWoMZw5P— chloe (@wtfxchloe) July 23, 2019
Included in the packages, shipped from the company, was a freebie Aktins weight loss bar and a pamphlet about the bar and Atkins diet.
I went from a size 24 to 18, still a plus size girl, so I ordered jeans from @Forever21 Opened the package, when I looked inside I see this Atkins bar. What are you trying to Tell me Forever 21, I’m FAT, LOSE WEIGHT? do you give these to NON-PLUS SIZE WOMEN as well? pic.twitter.com/ds8kUTs7T7— MissGG🏳️🌈 (@MissGirlGames) July 19, 2019
Forever 21 has since released a statement to the magazine Shape about the bars, saying the item was a freebie included in all online orders, across all sizes and categories.
KHQ is working to obtain the full statement from Forever 21. At this time, we have not heard back.