Twitter users accuse Forever 21 of including Atkins Diet bars in plus size orders

Fast fashion retailer Forever 21 is facing intense backlash on Twitter following several tweets showing Atkins diet bars being included in orders shipped to plus size customers.

Customers say they all ordered clothing from the company's plus size collection, meaning sized beyond a size 12. Many of the tweets accuse the company of "pushing diet food" or unhealthy, fat-phobic ideas on to their customers.

Included in the packages, shipped from the company, was a freebie Aktins weight loss bar and a pamphlet about the bar and Atkins diet.

Forever 21 has since released a statement to the magazine Shape about the bars, saying the item was a freebie included in all online orders, across all sizes and categories.

KHQ is working to obtain the full statement from Forever 21. At this time, we have not heard back.

