SPOKANE, Wash, - A 26-year-old has passed away after they drove over the center line of SR-290 Saturday night, colliding with another car driven by two teenagers near Ellen Road.
The driver, Christian J. Stanzione of Post Falls, was brought to Sacred Heart Hospital following the crash. He was not wearing a seatbelt.
Both of the occupants in the second car were injured and brought to Sacred Heart as well.
It is unknown weather drugs and alcohol were involved in the crash.
According to a Go Fund Me campaign set up on Stanzione's behalf, he is a father to two sons.