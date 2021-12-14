IDAHO - Ideal Option has opened two new addiction treatment clinics within the Panhandle Health District offices in Kellogg and Sandpoint thanks to a state-funded grant.
First reported by the Spokesman Review, Ideal Option offers help to those with an addiction to opioids or alcohol as well as other stimulants like cocaine or methamphetamine by providing medication-assisted treatment.
The Kellogg clinic is open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays. The Sandpoint clinic is open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays. Both clinics take Medicaid, Medicare and private insurance. Payment plans are also offered to patients.
Patients interested in treatment can learn more or make an appointment by calling (877) 522-1275 or visiting idealoption.com.