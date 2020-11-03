Two workers injured at construction site on Monday

SPOKANE, Wash. - At 1:35 p.m. on Monday, the Spokane Fire Department (SFD) was dispatched to a "long fall" at 1321 North Division.
When SFD arrived, they found two workers reportedly working on or near an elevated walkway extending from the building's north exterior wall. SFD said the walkway's surface and its structural components collapsed, sending the two workers plummeting to the ground with bricks and heavy building material.
SFD paramedics and firefighters entered the rubble to rescue and treat the victims. SFD said both victims suffered traumatic injured and were quickly treated and transported for definitive care at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center.
Department of Labor and Industries is investigating the incident.
