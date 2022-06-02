SPOKANE, Wash. - Despite Washington's cool and wet spring, the summer season is creeping closer, and wildfires are on the way.
U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell spent Wednesday at Spokane’s National Weather Service (NWS) office speaking on funding for new technology to help weather teams better forecast wildfires and increasing smoke across the country, and here at home in the Inland Northwest.
“We know that we will face a significant fire threat,” Cantwell said. “We need to be a better ready nation when it comes to fire, and that means making better investments in our weather and weather forecasting equipment.”
Back in November, Congress passed two bills; the Additional Supplemental Disaster Appropriations for Disaster Relief Act and the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. The funding from these initiatives will allow two key advancements.
First, a new tracking system specifically created to track smoke will be installed at the Spokane International Airport. This tracking system will act as a radar, making it much easier and faster for forecasters to alert officials and the community about possible dangers in the environment.
This new system will also increase the speed at which NWS can receive information about wildfires and traveling smoke. The goal is to make it so the public can be alerted up to three days more quickly, than in years past, if their region's environment is going to become dangerous.
The second advancement will allow NWS to send meteorologists into the field with firefighters, putting them on the ground at the scene of a fire to be able to study the fire’s behavior.
Countless other officials attended the press conference Wednesday, including Deputy Director of Emergency Management Chandra Fox.
“One of our primary responsibilities for emergency management is the alert and warning of our public,” Fox said.
“Here at the Spokane National Weather Service, dedicated forecasters are constantly evaluating those weather conditions and the threat of fire," Cantwell said. “During last year’s fire season, this office produced a record number of 1,193 spot forecasts needed to fight those fires.”
This year’s Significant Wildfire Potential Outlook from the National Interagency Fire Center (NIFC) shows a normal outlook for Washington in June, but as July and August approach, the potential for significant flames will creep North.
Senator Cantwell has also proposed her Fire Ready Nation Act of 2022, which will further increase funding for local and national weather teams.