Ukrainian refugee unveils mural at Thrive Center in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. - Yelyzaveta Shchukina is one of the 100-plus Ukrainian refugees staying at Thrive Center, a former hotel now used for multicultural-transitional housing in Spokane.
This weekend, she unveiled a new mural that represents the connection between Ukraine and Spokane.
The mural features sunflowers and Mount Spokane. Shchukina said the yellow of the sunflowers and the blue of the sky represent the Ukrainian flag. She also noted that sunflowers grow in both Ukraine and Spokane, further drawing a connection between the two places.
The connection isn't new. According to reporting from the Spokesman-Review, there are roughly 30,000 Ukrainian-Americans in Spokane County.
Shchukina said she hopes when people see this mural they know God is blessing Ukraine and America and that there won’t be any sort of divide between the two countries.