The Spokane Workforce Council says many young adults in Spokane County want jobs, but they’re struggling to get hired.
The council says the unemployment rate in Spokane County is low overall, but youth are facing a much higher unemployment rate. The council says 16-19 year olds in Spokane County are experiencing a 21.3% rate of unemployment.
Experts say students looking for summer jobs can certainly try classic choices, including retail, hospitality and food service. Next Generation Zone, a career center for youth, is challenging them to try summer internships instead.
Spokane Workforce Council business and industry analyst Mike McBride says internships are a great way to gain for high school students to gain work experience while earning a paycheck.
“A lot of young people just don’t know what they want or don’t have experience in kind of looking at what’s in the landscape,” McBride said. “This really helps you narrow in what you’re looking for.”
McBride says younger workers often feel boxed into certain fields, and the center wants to help them find something more this summer.
Next Generation Zone job hunting resources are available here.