SPOKANE, Wash. Before the coronavirus, people were required to be looking for a job if they were getting unemployment. Governor Jay Inslee waved that requirement when everything shut down. Now, that could be changing.
The state won't start asking people to report their job searching until June 28, 2020, but that means they'll need to start keeping a record of it beginning June 21, 2020. But the state isn't completely clear about who will need to make that report if someone's waiting to get their job back or if the business they work at hasn't reopened.
Many in Spokane though are going back to work, which means fewer people are getting unemployment.
"What we found though going into phase two for Spokane is that our continued claimed for unemployment insurance dropped 30%. So as we went into the next phase. 30% of the total claimants went back to work," said Doug Tweedy, a Regional Economist for the State of Washington Employment Security Department.
But Tweedy said almost 70% of people in Spokane County who have been on unemployment these last few months, still aren't working. That's about 24,000 people. That begs the question, what will phase 3 look like?
Tweedy said as the economy starts to move into the different phases, unemployment numbers continue to drop.
"We are seeing the counties around Spokane, a lot of them, most of them, are into phase 3 and we are seeing declines even in the rural counties," he said.
The Washington State Employment Security Department claims it's going to be easier to report your job searching activities. But they haven't said how or why. Their website says, "We'll keep you posted."
