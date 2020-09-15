We're all cooped up. We're all getting a little frustrated. And we're all asking the same question. When will the smoke clear out?!
Unfortunately, the answer hasn't changed.
We're still pinning our hope on a weather system set to arrive Friday night that might actually bring our first rainfall in over a month, and a change in the winds that SHOULD scrub out the smoky skies.
Until then, it's more of the same. Even though we saw some very minor improvement to our AQI numbers on Tuesday, it's still not enough to healthily be outside for long, and our Air Quality Alert remains in place until Friday at the earliest.
But lets talk about happier things, like that system that could bring rain and fresher air! Not only would it shift the winds in our favor, but the precipitation forecasts are showing a pretty decent amount of rain falling over some of the largest Oregon wildfires. If that happens, we would likely see a dramatic decrease in smoke regardless of which way the winds blow.
Fingers crossed we'll be able to take a big, deep breath of fresh air by Sunday!
