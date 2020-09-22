'Unprecedented economic uncertainty': Winegrowers in Washington, California and Oregon ask Congress for relief

The Washington Winegrowers Association and nine other organizations asked Congress to extend the Wildfire and Hurricane Indemnity Program Plus (WHIP+) to help grape growers and winemakers who were impacted by recent wildfires.
The letter, addressed to Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, asked for immediate relief.
The wildfires are creating what could be the greatest economic loss in Oregon, California and Washington caused by a natural disaster, the letter said. According to the letter, the three states are the leading wine-producing states in the country. On average, 7,300 wine grape growers in all three states produce a crop valued at $4.5 billion per year.
In addition to the devastation caused by fires, wine and grape industries say smoke may cause damage to wine grapes. They said the chemical compounds in smoke can release unpleasant, ash-like flavors in wine as it ages. Because of this, some wineries are reluctant to accept smoke-exposed grapes.
“Without a market, these grape growers are forced to abandon their fruit in the vineyard. In other instances, buyers have agreed to purchase grapes at a discount but could later face unanticipated costs to test and treat wine made from smoke-exposed fruit,” the letter stated, adding that without assistance from the federal government, “many of our members will confront unprecedented economic uncertainty.”
The letter was signed by: Washington Winegrowers Association, Oregon and California farm bureaus, California Association of Grape Growers, California Wine Institute, Oregon Wine Board, Oregon Winegrowers Association, Winegrape Growers of America and WineAmerica.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.