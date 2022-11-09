The afternoon sunshine the last couple of afternoons has been quite the literal bright spot for us after winter arrived in gusto earlier this week. But all that sunshine hasn't done much to warm us up as a very cold airmass has set up shop over the Inland Northwest.
High temperatures on Wednesday just reached the freezing mark, but a good illustration of just how unusually cold it is...32° is actually our average LOW temperature right now. Our low Wednesday morning, you ask? 18°! And it looks to be even colder by Thursday morning.
And while we don't expect to see any big warm-ups anytime soon, the overall weather pattern looks to remain quiet thanks to high pressure starting to build in on Thursday. That'll keep any big storms from slamming into us, bringing more snow...for now.
The only other potential issue, aside from the cold, the rest of the week looks to be some patchy morning fog. With temperatures as cold as they've been, that could make for some slick spots again in the mornings.
-Blake