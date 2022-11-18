SPOKANE, Wash. - In 2017, an 18-year-old had an idea of bringing Thanksgiving to those who can't afford it – fast-forward six years, this idea has become a vision, growing each year.
“It was powerful,” Keaton Flanigan said. “I gathered eight of my friends, we sourced eight families out of my parents’ garage.”
It all started in that small garage, just a few months after Keaton Flanigan graduated from Mead High School in 2017. A group of friends, aiming to make a small difference in their hometown.
“We pulled together meals, raised a little money, and were able to feed eight families that first year, and we’ve just doubled that ever since,” Flanigan said.
Flanigan is 24 years old now, each year organizing collections and donations of the most popular Thanksgiving food items – Turkey, potatoes, canned corn, green beans, pumpkin pie, and more.
“Now, we’re in a huge warehouse,” Flanigan said. “We have people stepping up for storing all the food, getting it all out to everybody, we’ve come a long way.”
With the help of family, friends, local businesses, community members, and other volunteers, Flanigan donates hundreds of Thanksgiving meals to families across the region each year.
It started with eight families, then grew to 20, then 40, and so on. Today, Flanigan is sending meals to 500 families in Spokane. He said this effort has no end in sight.
“Until we feed all of Spokane, all of Washington, and just keep on expanding,” Flanigan said. “How far can we take this? I think as we’ve grown, other people can see this vision like, ‘oh, we can really do something.’”
He has a passion for helping others – seeing the smile on their face as they receive a meal that is meant to share with those you love.
It all started with that small group of friends, buying Thanksgiving food together, packaging and delivering it to families in need.
“Each person came back that night with tears in their eyes, like wow, I didn’t think I'd get that kind of reaction,” Flanigan.
So, the goal then became to expand every Thanksgiving.
“Doubling until we feed America,” Flanigan said. “I think if we keep challenging Spokane, I think Spokane will continue to answer.”
All the magic happens Saturday – 500 meals sent to 500 families. Flanigan said, as of Friday night, there are 25-30 spots left to fill on the registry list. If you or someone you know is interested in receiving a Thanksgiving meal, you can email: spo.can.food.drive@gmail.com