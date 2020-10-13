Dig the flashlights out of the junk drawer, and make sure you've got some extra batteries on hand JUST in case!
Our latest fall storm is rolling across the Inland Northwest Tuesday night with dangerously strong winds just about everywhere.
The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Warning that is expected to remain in place until 11PM. During that time gusts to 60mph will be possible across Central and Eastern Washington, and gusts up to 50mph over the Panhandle.
Winds that strong can easily knock down branches and trees and lead to widespread power outages.
The cold front responsible for the strong winds will move east overnight, and the strong winds will gradually subside as a result, but won't completely end. Gusts up to 30mph will still be possible on Wednesday, although plenty of sunshine should make it a bit more bearable.
If you are an Avista customer you can track power outages live at THIS interactive map.
