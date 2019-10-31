Wildlife rescuers believe that up to 350 koalas may have been killed after a brush fire tore through critical habitat in southeast Australia this week.
Rescue officials entered the burnt grounds in New South Wales state and found the remains of many koalas. Staff at the local koala hospital are devastated by the fire, which they say will set back conservation efforts by years.
"The whole region there is prime koala habitat, it is beautiful country. And we have over the years released a lot of juveniles in there, moving them out of the town where they've been at risk of being hit by cars or attacked by dogs, but there's also a population that live there any way," Cheyne Flanagan from the Port Macquarie Koala Hospital said. "And these animals, we've done work with the Australia museum and these animals are so genetically diverse, they are of national significance and it is likely we have lost a vast number which is just a national tragedy."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.