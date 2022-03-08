SPOKANE, Wash. You would be hard pressed to find someone who delivers at their job earlier – or better – than Dale Borders. He’s been delivering newspapers since 2006, and he gets up bright and early every morning to make sure customers on his route never have to wait for the paper to show up on their doorstep. He’s always among the first paper carriers to show up at the local distribution center before midnight, waiting for the delivery truck to arrive with the next day’s edition of the Spokesman-Review.
On this particular Monday morning, Dale is picking up four bundles of newspapers. Each bundle has 50 newspapers in it, for a grand total of 200 papers to be delivered to customers on his route in North Spokane. He hauls the bundles from a pull-cart to his van, where he immediately hits the road to get to work.
"Very little traffic,” Dale says of the early morning shift. “You're your own boss. You pick up the papers, give them their paper, and you're done. You don't have nobody to deal with."
Dale is often out delivering papers by midnight, and is done with his routes and back home by 4:00 in the morning. With those hours, he tends to take on a second unofficial role in the community: night watchman. He is the neighborhood’s eyes and ears while everyone else is sound asleep. Just the other night, he says, he called one of his customers to tell them their garage door was open at 1:30 am. The customer was sound asleep but grateful for the call that very well could have prevented a burglary.
“We call 911 a lot during the night,” Dale explains. “People stealing things. Wrecks. I called 911 once for a house fire. It's interesting out there sometimes.”
Dale and other paper carriers are sometimes spotted by neighbors who notice what appears to be suspicious activity. He says it’s not uncommon for a neighbor to start following Dale’s car, thinking he’s prowling the neighborhood, when in reality he is simply doing his job. Dale says he’s had a gun pulled on him twice, until he explained that he is just delivering the paper.
Dale’s job is getting harder and harder these days. Gas prices are going up. He and other carriers pay for gas out of their own pocket, and those costs are cutting into their profits. He also has to pay for those rubber bands and plastic bags that protect the paper. Those prices just went up as well. Couple that with ever-shrinking circulation numbers, and you have a challenging financial situation for people delivering for a living.
"Yes, the paper has gone down in size quite a bit,” Dale says. “Lot of customers are switching to online. It's getting tough.”
Dale is seeing a big difference in his bottom line. Newspaper carriers aren’t paid by the hour, but after calculating his costs and the amount he was getting paid for each delivery, he says he used to make $45 an hour. Now, he’s afraid to even look at what he’s making these days. The margins are that thin.
But there’s one little thing you can do to make Dale’s job easier and a little more profitable. Have you seen those white tubes next to the mailbox with the “Spokesman-Review” name branded on it? Customers can have one put up for free, and it saves Dale and other carriers the time and cost of placing newspapers in those plastic bags. It’s the least we can do for someone who’s keeping an eye on our neighborhood.